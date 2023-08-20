Another USMNT star for PSV! Sergino Dest set to join Dutch side on loan as Barcelona nightmare finally ends

Sergino Dest has sealed a move to PSV Eindhoven with the American right-back not featuring in Xavi's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Dest gets another loan move

Links up with Tillman and Pepi

Looking to find real consistency

WHAT HAPPENED? Dest has struggled massively since making the move from Ajax to the Camp Nou in 2020, failing to lay claim to a starting berth in Catalonia. After spending last season on loan at AC Milan, Dest will be going out on loan again this season, this time to Eindhoven to play for PSV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move represents a shrewd piece of business by the Dutch outfit who have secured a player who was one of Europe's most lauded young talents a couple of seasons ago. He should have no problem bedding in as fellow American internationals Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi ply their trade in the Netherlands. If Dest can get back to his best, PSV might just have a player on their hands.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? He'll be looking to play a big role in PSV's Eredivisie campaign and will likely make his domestic debut against RKC Waalwijk on September 2. Dest may feature against Rangers in their Champions League qualifying tie too, either in the first leg on Wednesday or the return game on August 30.