USMNT's Malik Tillman scores 12th goal of season for Rangers with brace against Dundee United

Malik Tillman scored another goal for Rangers on Saturday as the young American took his total to 12 in all competitions.

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team midfielder scored the opener against Dundee United, giving Rangers the 1-0 lead in the 38th minute. It was a clean finish from the young American, who darted onto the end of a first-time Todd Cantwell pass before taking a touch and finishing. He then doubled his tally in the 55th minute.

The goals come after Tillman had missed out on USMNT duty due to a minor injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tillman has been fantastic for Rangers this season, scoring 10 goals in league play, one in the domestic cup and one in Champions League qualifying. However, the club still entered Saturday nine points behind rivals Celtic.

Tillman joined Rangers in July on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, and the Scottish giants are expected to take up their option to buy the 20-year-old star at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? Up next for Rangers is a visit to their eternal rivals, as Tillman and Co. will face off with Celtic on April 8.