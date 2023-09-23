Revealed: Bizarre reason USMNT star Malik Tillman was cut from PSV matchday roster - and he can blame his alarm clock

PSV head coach Peter Bosz revealed why Malik Tillman was not on the teamsheet Saturday- and a hint, it's the USMNT star's fault!

Tillman cut from matchday roster

PSV win 4-0

Returns to training Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? In an embarrassing turn of events, Tillman overslept, missed his alarm and was late reporting to match duty for PSV's road match against Almere City. Tillman contacted PSV requesting to still come but was denied by the coach!

WHAT THEY SAID: Bosz hinted Tillman would have been involved on Saturday, saying: "But he overslept, so I left him at home... He wanted to come, but it was no longer necessary. He'll report to training tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tillman's international compatriot Ricardo Pepi came off the bench for PSV Saturday, rounding the goalkeeper in stoppage time for their fourth goal. To add to it, fellow USMNT player Sergino Dest started the match and played 84 minutes. Tillman was the only one of the three to not feature in the contest.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV? The Dutch side host fellow Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday