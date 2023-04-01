Rising USMNT star Kevin Paredes adds to insane goal involvement rate since World Cup with stoppage time Wolfsburg assist

United States international Kevin Paredes maintained his excellent form when he set up a last-minute goal in Wolfsburg's 2-2 draw against Augsburg.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old sent a high-arcing cross into the Augsburg box for Felix Nmecha to knock into the net, securing a point for his team in the Bundesliga clash. It may not have been the sharpest ball, but it did the job and underlined his strong decision-making at a young age.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paredes has proven a dangerous substitute for the German team since January. He has scored one and set up three more goals in the German top-flight in just 175 minutes of playing time since the World Cup, thus making a case that he should be a part of the USMNT's plans going forward.

Elsewhere, though, fellow rising USMNT star Malik Tillman netted twice for Rangers on Saturday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PAREDES? The United States international can add to his excellent record when his team meet Borussia Monchengladbach on April 9.