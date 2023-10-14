USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter says Gio Reyna 'showed his quality' in return to squad under him after post-World Cup controversy

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter was satisfied with Gio Reyna's performance Saturday, his first under the coach since the World Cup.

Reyna plays 45 minutes

First appearance under Berhalter since Qatar

USMNT boss happy with 20-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? The Borussia Dortmund playmaker made his 2023/24 Bundesliga debut last weekend for the Black and Yellow, and followed it up with his first appearance for the USMNT under Berhalter since the fall-out between the two after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he [Reyna] played a good game," Berhalter said. "I think he showed his quality. I think everyone in the first-half played well. It was good to see him and good to have him on the field"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A healthy Gio Reyna is a a positive for any team in world soccer, and for the USMNT and Berhalter, having Reyna back is a massive plus. He had a bright first 45-minutes and if there's a chance this boosts his chances of getting more minutes at the club level when he returns from the international break, it will have been worth it.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND THE USMNT? Berhalter's side return to the pitch Tuesday evening when they host Ghana in an international friendly.