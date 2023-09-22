Folarin Balogun's first start for Monaco didn't go as planned as the U.S. men's national team star missed two penalties for his new club.

Balogun misses penalties

First start for Monaco

Striker scored off bench vs Lorient

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun had a chance to give Monaco the lead from the spot early on against Nice, having scored off the bench in his last appearance against Lorient. The striker's effort, though, was relatively tame, as Marcin Bulka made a relatively simple save to keep Balogun from his second goal.

He got a second chance in the second half after Takumi Minamino earned another penalty, but Balogun was once again denied by Bulka.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a tough start for the striker, who would have liked to make a better first impression in his first start. Balogun scored 21 goals for Reims last season while on loan from Arsenal, earning his move to a bigger side in Ligue 1 in Monaco.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONACO? Up next for Monaco is a match against Marseille before Balogun faces his former team Reims on October 7.