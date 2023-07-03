USMNT defender George Bello considering Real Salt Lake transfer after leaving Arminia Bielefeld as talks are opened

Real Salt Lake are reportedly in talks to take United States international George Bello back to MLS following a forgettable spell in Germany.

Left for Germany in 2022

Suffered back-to-back relegations

Has become a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old left-back has become a free agent after severing ties with Arminia Bielefeld – a club that he has suffered back-to-back relegations with having joined them as a Bundesliga outfit in January 2022. Bello signed a four-and-a-half-year contract when heading to Europe, but that deal has been cut short.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that Bello is now in talks with Real Salt Lake regarding a possible return to MLS, although other European sides are also expressing interest in the promising defender. Given that he has previously seen bids of close to $4 million (£3m) tabled for his services, to get him for nothing in 2023 would represent shrewd business.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bello is a product of Atlanta United’s youth system, with 59 appearances taken in for them on the back of a senior breakthrough. The Nigeria-born star has also won seven caps for the USMNT and formed part of their triumphant Gold Cup-winning squad in 2021.

WHAT NEXT? Bello was restricted to just eight starts and 35 appearances in total across his 18 months at Bielefeld and will be eager to put an agreement in place that allows him to get a still promising career back on track.