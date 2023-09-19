USMNT's Christian Pulisic sends out strong message after AC Milan's Champions League draw with Newcastle

USMNT star Christian Pulisic vowed to prove his worth after he failed to inspire AC Milan to a win over Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Milan held to a goalless draw

Pulisic came off the bench

Vowed to make a strong comeback

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward started on the bench on Tuesday evening but was introduced early in the second half, replacing Samuel Chukwueze. However, he had a quiet day at the office and the Rossoneri had to share the spoils in the Group F opener at San Siro.

Despite the draw, Pulisic was happy with his team's performance and promised to bounce back stronger after a disappointing result.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a positive match with many opportunities but we couldn't win it. In football, you have to be able to manage defeats but the beauty of such a demanding calendar is having another match right away to prove your worth," he said after the match.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has settled down pretty quickly in his new club and has started each of Milan's Serie A matches before Chukwueze was handed his moment to shine in the Champions League opener. He has two goals in four matches in Serie A and should once again slot in the starting XI in the weekend against Verona after Chukwueze failed to capitalise on his opportunity.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Milan will host Verona on Saturday before making a trip to Cagliari on September 27. Matches keep coming thick and fast as they will next host Lazio on September 30 before visiting Borussia Dortmund on October 4 in their next Champions League encounter.