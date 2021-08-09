USMNT and Chelsea star Pulisic signs with Puma

The American joins the likes of Neymar and Sergio Aguero among the company's sponsored players

U.S. men's national team and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has signed a new long-term deal with Puma, the company announced on Monday.

As part of the multi-year deal, Puma has partnered with Pulisic to help develop programs and opportunities for young players in the U.S., which includes product donations to underserved youth, camps and clinics, rehabilitating fields and additional projects.

Pulisic, who is heading into his third season with Chelsea, will debut a set of customized Puma ULTRA 1.3 boots for the Blues' UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

What was said?

“Anyone who loves soccer should be able to play,” Pulisic said. “We have a platform in sports and, if something is truly meaningful, you can really help to open people’s eyes and make changes.

"What I love about PUMA is they share my passion and my goal to support youth soccer in America and to help the next generation to chase their dreams.”

He added: “In many ways it was a no-brainer for me to join PUMA. With its world-class and innovative products, PUMA embodies the culture of sports on and off the pitch. Their technical innovations revolve around speed, which is one of my biggest weapons. It’s an honor to follow in the PUMA footsteps of some of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Pele, Maradona, and Johan Cruyff."

What other players wear Puma?

Several of the top players in the world are sponsored by Puma, including Neymar, Sergio Aguero, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak and David Silva.

The company also serves as the kit provider for Manchester City, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, PSV, Crystal Palace and Valencia as well as the Italian, Swiss, Austrian and Uruguayan national teams, among others.

How did Pulisic do last season?

Pulisic was key in helping Chelsea win the Champions League last season as he became the first American to play in the tournament's finale and the second to win the competition.

His goal in the semifinal against Real Madrid helped send the Blues to the final, with Pulisic finishing the campaign with six goals in 46 appearances after dealing with injury issues early in the season.

Internationally, Pulisic helped lead the USMNT to a Nations League triumph in the finale over Mexico, scoring the game-winning penalty in extra time.

