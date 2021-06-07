Ukraine kit for Euro 2020 sparks fury in Russia

The new yellow and blue shirt for the rearranged tournament has been approved by UEFA, yet has spawned anger from Vladimir Putin's government

Ukraine's Euro 2020 strip, featuring a map outline of the nation including the Crimean peninsula, has sparked fury across Russia ahead of the tournament later this month.

The new shirt for the rearranged tournament has been approved by UEFA for use during the event which will see Saint Petersburg host a quarter-final clash, despite anger from the government of Vladimir Putin.

The region of Crimea was annexed by Russian forces in 2014, but remains widely recognised as part of Ukraine.

What does the shirt display?

The top, in Ukraine's traditional yellow, displays a courtoured image of Ukraine, including both the territory of Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

In addition, it is backed with a patriotic rallying cry - "Glory to Ukraine!" - that gained popularity as a protest slogan during the 2014 events that saw former president and Russia ally Viktor Yanukovych ousted in 2014.

What has been said?

UEFA issed a statement on the approval of the strip to the BBC after Russian anger first emerged, stating: "The shirt of the Ukrainian national team and of all other teams for UEFA Euro 2020 has been approved, in accordance with the applicable equipment regulations."

Football Federation of Ukraine president Andriy Pavelko further commented on the decision, adding: "We believe that Ukraine's silhouette will give strength to the players because they will fight for all of Ukraine."

Strip sparks Moscow fury

The decision to allow Ukraine's design however has been met with fierce criticism from Russia, who - in violation of international law - continue to lay claim to Crimea, which they annexed following Yanukovych's exit from office.

While a handful of countries recognise Russian sovereignty in Crimea, the United Nations and a majority of others continue to view the region as Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine and Russia were barred from being drawn in the same group for Euro 2020 when the draw was made owing to their international relations, meaning that the former were allocated to Group C.

