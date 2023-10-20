Ukraine handed partial closed-doors punishment after UEFA confirms fans' racist abuse towards England and Italy in September

Ukraine has been hit with a partial stadium closure by UEFA after their fans were found guilty of racial abuse in games against England and Italy.

UEFA charged the country following their 1-1 draw at home against England and 2-1 defeat in Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying matches last month.

Ukraine lodged an appeal that has been partially upheld, but the national team's next home game will be played with a section of the stadium closed while their supporters are not allowed to attend the next away match. The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has also been hit with a fine.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 20 September 2023 is amended, as follows: To fine the Ukrainian Association of Football €15,000, to order the partial closure of the Ukrainian Association of Football’s stadium during the next (1) UEFA competition match in which the Ukrainian Association of Football plays as host association and to ban the Ukrainian Association of Football from selling tickets to its away supporters for its next (1) match, for the racist behaviour of its supporters.

"The Ukrainian Association of Football shall communicate to UEFA, prior to the match, the sectors to be closed for the partial stadium closure, which shall consist of at least 5,000 seats."

Ukraine's next game is against Italy in their final Euro 2024 qualifying match on November 20.

Sergiy Rebrov's team are currently second in the group and three points ahead of Italy, who have a game in hand.

If Luciano Spalletti's men beat North Macedonia in their penultimate game of the competition, Ukraine will need to win the final showdown to book a place in the finals.