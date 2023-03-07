UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for 2022 Champions League final debacle following organisational failures

UEFA has announced it will refund all Liverpool fans who attended the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

Event marred by safety and security issues

Report found UEFA guilty of organisational failings

Nearly 20,000 fans to receive refunds

WHAT HAPPENED? All 19,618 Reds supporters who purchased tickets for last May's game are to receive refunds, as European football's governing body attempts to take ownership of the organisational failures which marred its showpiece club event. Prices for tickets for the event ranged from £59 ($71) to £585 ($702).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before, during and after the final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid at the Stade de France, Reds fans were subjected to tear gas attacks from French police, were kettled into dangerous queues outside the stadium and suffered attacks at the hands of local gangs. Kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes, with many supporters trapped outside, while dozens of people were left requiring hospital treatment.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Last month, UEFA released the findings of the independent panel report into the final. The report, led by Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, found that UEFA and the French authorities must take "primary responsibility" for the chaos, which could have led to the event becoming a "mass fatality catastrophe".

Liverpool supporters, who were blamed by some UEFA officials and politicians in the aftermath, were exonerated by the report, with their collective actions found to have been “instrumental in protecting vulnerable people and averting what might well have been more serious injuries and deaths".

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Bournemouth.