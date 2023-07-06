Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Europe’s second-tier competition this season

The UEFA Europa League may have long played second fiddle to the glitz and the glamour of the UEFA Champions League, but victory in Europe’s second-tier club competition still represents a major achievement in world sport. Stretching from the start to the close of every continental season, it is one of the biggest prizes in football.

Defending champions Sevilla extended their freakish success last term with an ill-tempered victory over Roma on penalties in Budapest, but with the Spanish heavyweights back in UCL competition, it’s an open field for plenty of Europe’s biggest and brightest teams to lay their hands on some much-vaunted silverware in 2023-24.

But just where can you get your hands on UEFA Europa League tickets? Allow GOAL to wheel away from the winning shootout and guide you through where to buy them, how much they’ll cost and what you can expect to see across the coming season.

Where to buy UEFA Europa League tickets

Typically, with the exception of the final, you cannot buy tickets for the UEFA Europa League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold on an individual basis by the clubs competing in this year’s edition of the competition.

In order to purchase UEFA Europa League tickets, you will need to visit the individual team website and buy your seat from there for the fixture you wish to attend.

In addition, you might be able to obtain tickets to fixtures through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub. If you are looking to pick up tickets for the UEFA Europa League final, keep an eye on UEFA’s official channels for further information.

How much are UEFA Europa League tickets?

The price for UEFA Europa League tickets can vary due to multiple factors, including the round of the fixture, the clubs involved, and where it is played. For example, a quarter-final that featuresLiverpool is likely to be priced higher than a play-off round tie featuring Union Saint-Gilloise.

Prices for UEFA Europa League tickets typically are set by teams at the start of a European campaign, ahead of the group stages. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location and demand.

For those looking to go to the UEFA Europa League final, tickets are sold through UEFA’s official website, but only to those selected in a ballot, while most regular options may also only be available to season ticket holders and club members. Be sure to know what you are eligible to purchase when you look for tickets.

How do I enter the UEFA Europa League final ballot?

The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League final - set to be held at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium - is not yet currently open for applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA’s official website for further information.

Who will compete in the UEFA Europa League?

The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League will see 32 teams compete in the group stages of the competition, in what will be the final edition under the current format ahead of a dramatic shake-up the following season.

Even with the UEFA Champions League boasting the majority of the continent’s biggest names, there’s still a host of heavyweight sides in the mix for this season’s edition, from former UCL mainstays Liverpool and last season’s finalists Roma through La Liga favourites Villarreal and UEFA Europa Conference League winners West Ham United.

Below, you can find the list of clubs who have currently qualified for the upcoming edition of the competition.

List of 2023-24 UEFA Europa League clubs

West Ham United (UEFA Europa Conference League winners)

(UEFA Europa Conference League winners) Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion

Villarreal

Real Betis

Atalanta

Roma

SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen

Toulouse

Rennes

Sporting CP

How to buy West Ham United tickets in the UEFA Europa League

There are few who would have foreseen what has followed at London Stadium when David Moyes returned to the helm for the second time, but now West Ham can count themselves among the champions of Europe after their Europa Conference League victory last season against Fiorentina.

Now, back in the tournament where their remarkable run to the semi-finals in 2022 kick-started the Hammers’ continental purple patch, the Scotsman will hope he can guide them to shock back-to-back triumphs.

You can purchase UEFA Europa League tickets to watch West Ham through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

West Ham UEFA Europa League ticket prices

Adults : £55.00 - £100.00

: £55.00 - £100.00 Seniors : £55.00 - £100.00

: £55.00 - £100.00 Young Adults: £55.00 - £100.00

£55.00 - £100.00 Juniors: £35.00 - £100.00

How to buy Liverpool tickets in the UEFA Europa League

It was only four years ago that Liverpool hoisted the UEFA Champions League trophy against Tottenham Hotspur, and just over one since they last made the final, but the price of a dismal Premier League season will see them drop to the UEFA Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp started his Reds reign in this competition however, reaching the 2016 final where they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Sevilla. Now, stung by their lack of success last season, the Anfield club will be determined to go all out on the continent this time.

You can purchase UEFA Europa League tickets to watch Liverpool through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

Liverpool UEFA Europa League ticket prices

Adults : £9.00 - £60.00

: £9.00 - £60.00 Seniors : £9.00 - £45.00

: £9.00 - £45.00 Young Adults: £9.00 - £30.00

£9.00 - £30.00 Juniors: £9.00

How to buy Brighton and Hove Albion tickets in the UEFA Europa League

If England’s other two teams headed into the UEFA Europa League have a rich history to pull on, then it’s a brave new world for Brighton and Hove Albion, as they make their continental football bow in this season’s edition.

Having started last season superbly under Graham Potter before his ill-fated departure to Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi maintained that rich form to guide the Seagulls all the way to a sixth-place finish - and even with the departure of some of their biggest stars to rivals, they will fully believe they can mount a serious challenge too.

You can purchase UEFA Europa League tickets to watch Brighton through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

Brighton UEFA Europa League ticket prices

Adults : TBC

: TBC Seniors : TBC

: TBC Young Adults: TBC

TBC Juniors: TBC

FAQs

Where can I buy UEFA Europa League tickets?

You can buy UEFA Europa League tickets through official club websites when fixtures are announced.

Can I buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Europa League matches?

In some cases, you can buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Europa League matches depending on the club, allowing you to follow them across all of their group stage home matches.

How many UEFA Europa League matches are there in the group stages?

There are six matches in the UEFA Europa League group stages, with each team playing three opponents home and away.

When does the UEFA Europa League group stage take place?

The UEFA Europa League group stage takes place between September 21 2023 and December 14 2023 this season.

