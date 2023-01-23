UEFA to enforce five-year limit in response to Chelsea's FFP-swerving long-term contracts

UEFA have proposed a new ruling to combat Chelsea's method of avoiding breaching Financial Fair Play rules by issuing lengthy contracts.

UEFA impose new contract rules

Five-year limit proposed

Comes after Chelsea issue mega deals

WHAT HAPPENED? In a bid to kerb Chelsea's new policy of handing out increasingly long contracts to new signings as a way to bypass FFP regulations, UEFA plan to impose a five-year limit to combat the loophole, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have made headlines not just for their rampant spending so far in the January transfer window and under the stewardship of Todd Boehly, but also for the unusually long contracts they have issued to new signings. Mykhailo Mudryk penned an eight-and-a-half year deal with the Blues, while defender Benoit Badiashile signed on for seven-and-a-half years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: UEFA's latest plan would see a limit on the time clubs have to pay a player's transfer fee, with the Blues' new strategy helping them avoid getting caught out in FFP regulations, as they can spread the cost over a longer period and make their accounts look healthier.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The proposed new rulings from UEFA have offered little in the way of a warning to Chelsea, who look set for an all-action end to an already wild transfer window. They've reignited interest in Enzo Fernandez and are looking at raiding Everton in a drastic attempt to reshape Graham Potter's squad mid-season. The Blues have also seen a bid rejected for Lyon full back Malo Gusto.