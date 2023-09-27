Tyler Adams is back! USMNT captain included in Bournemouth squad for first time after hamstring injury way back in March

USMNT captain Tyler Adams has been included in Bournemouth's squad for their Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City after a six-month injury absence.

Adams in line to return

Injured in March

Joined Bournemouth in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has been sidelined since March with a serious hamstring injury, which he suffered when he was still a Leeds player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams has since signed for Premier League side Bournemouth in a £20 million ($25m) deal, and he is in line to make his Cherries debut on Wednesday night against second-tier Stoke City.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The U.S. national team star will hope to make his long-awaited debut before helping his new team in Premier League action against Arsenal on Saturday.