Tuchel ‘overachieved’ with PSG and sacking was a 'surprise' claims former assistant

The former Borussia Dortmund coach was dismissed by the Parisians shortly before Christmas and his right-hand man has found it tough to digest

Former assistant coach Zsolt Low thinks Thomas Tuchel “overachieved” with the club and says he was “surprised” when news of his sacking broke.

Low was Tuchel’s right-hand man with the Parisians as they swept to the domestic treble in 2019-20 and then reached the final in August.

However, a mediocre start to the current campaign saw both men fired just before Christmas, with Mauricio Pochettino coming in to replace them as of Saturday.

“We were surprised because on the December 23, after winning a match 4-0 against , Leonardo brought us together to say that the club was no longer counting on Thomas for the future,” Low told Nemzeti Sport.

“After having to face considerable difficulties in 2020, after achieving historic success with PSG, after going through the group stage of the Champions’ League in autumn, and we were in full swing in the league, it made the decision very difficult to understand.

“The fact that we were impacted by numerous injuries throughout the season, and had to come up against Covid-19, I think that it was a great professional success to finish the year the way we did. We overperformed, that is the truth.”

As well as results, however, there was tension between the management team and the sporting director. Low has again pointed his finger at Leonardo as being a source of trouble.

“The summer window did not go as we wanted, the main players who left after the Final 8 were not correctly replaced. That created tensions between certain board members and the staff, as well as with the sporting director who was espousing management principles that were different to that of the coach,” Low claimed.

“They had different ideas in a number of domains, and the difference in viewpoint accrued over time. This led to Leonardo deciding to create a future with a different staff. To be honest this situation could not have lasted. It was better to stop now, nearly at the summit, to say goodbye with a great majority of wonderful memories.”

PSG are currently third in , a single point behind leaders and second-placed .