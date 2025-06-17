'I don't know what's caused him to trust me less!' - Paul Mullin 'annoyed' at Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson as he appears to confirm imminent transfer

Paul Mullin admits to growing “annoyed” at Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson while being consistently overlooked in a record-breaking promotion push.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Mullin is a three-time Player of the Year at SToK Racecourse and has hit 110 goals for the Red Dragons through 172 appearances. Only five of those efforts were recorded in 2024-25 as, on the back of summer surgery, he began to tumble down the attacking pecking order.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Questions are now being asked of Mullin’s future in North Wales, with Ryan Hardie becoming another striking addition to Parkinson’s ranks, and the 30-year-old frontman may not get the chance to grace the second tier of English football for the first time in his career.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT MULLIN SAID

Mullin said on the latest episode of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary: “Just to play one game in the Championship with Wrexham would be worth absolutely everything. It would be the icing on the cake for this story and who knows where it could end.

“I've enjoyed every minute here, and if we could get to the Championship, then that'd be phenomenal. From a personal point of view, I don't think I'll have any part to play in it from here on in.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Mullin added on losing the trust of his manager, as he struggled to make matchday squads towards the end of Wrexham’s third successive promotion-winning campaign: “I let that get to me, to be honest, from where I've been to then only being allowed to play four games and finding myself being left out of the team. I resented it and I carried that for weeks because I felt it was unjust.

“I think I'm more annoyed now. It's the annoyance of training every single day, doing everything I can, and looking back on everything I've done.

“I feel like I was a main part of why we got into this situation, and then I'm not being allowed the platform to get back there, or the opportunity to go and do it again. It's difficult. I don't know what's caused him [Parkinson] to trust me less, but he clearly does.

“I've let go of all resentment and anger. Going forward, the only thing I can do is control myself. Lately, I've just been making sure that when I go home I'm satisfied with my day's work and not trying to satisfy someone else.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT?

Mullin is under contract until 2027, but appears unlikely to see that deal out. Parkinson has claimed that his fan favourite No.10 will form part of pre-season plans, but one of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s first marquee signings could be on the move before the latest transfer window swings shut.