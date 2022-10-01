Trossard matches ex-Arsenal star Arshavin with memorable Anfield hat-trick against Liverpool

Brighton star Leandro Trossard scored a stunning hat-trick to help lead his side to a memorable 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Hat-trick hero for Brighton

'He made me happy!'

First to score three at Anfield since Arshavin

WHAT HAPPENED? Trossard scored all three of Brighton's goals, with two coming inside the first 17 minutes. After Liverpool scored three unanswered goals to seize the lead, Trossard popped up yet again for his third in the 83rd minute, sealing a point for Brighton at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When he was in the national team I sent a message to him and I told him he needs to increase the number of his goals," Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi told BBC Sport. "I think he made me happy!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard became just the third visiting player to score a hat-trick at Anfield. He's the first since Andrei Arshavin famously scored four for Arsenal in 2009, with ex-Coventry City man Peter Ndlovu the only other to do so.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? After drawing with Liverpool, Brighton will now look ahead to a match against Tottenham on October 8.