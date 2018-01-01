Tottenham trigger one-year Vertonghen contract extension

Similar to David de Gea and Anthony Martial at Manchester United, the Belgium international has had his deal extended by an additional 12 months

Tottenham have confirmed that they have exercised their right to trigger a one-year extension to Jan Vertonghen's contract, tying the defender to the club until 2020.

The Belgium international's deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but Spurs have moved to tie him down for a further 12 months.

A statement on the Tottenham's website reads: "The club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend Jan Vertonghen’s contract until 2020.

"The Belgium international has made 264 appearances for the club since joining from Ajax in 2012.

"He was rewarded for his fine form last season with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and the One Hotspur members’ Player of the Season award.

"Jan also recently became the most capped player in Belgium’s history with 110 appearances for the Red Devils."

The Club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend @JanVertonghen’s contract until 2020. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2018

The development comes as no surprise with the 31-year-old last week revealing an announcement was was imminent.

Vertonghen said talks over a longer-term agreement were yet to commence, but the temporary extension allows the Premier League side to minimise the risk of losing him on a free transfer as they weigh up their options.

"The way I feel now, I've got at least four to five good years left in the tank," he told the Evening Standard at the time.

"There are no talks [with the club], but that's something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham.

"It's a club with unbelievable potential — not just the players but everything around it. Everyone wants to be part of it."

Tottenham return to action in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with a North London Derby clash against bitter rivals Arsenal.