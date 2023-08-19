Tottenham get away with one! Why VAR denied Man Utd and Alejandro Garnacho seemingly clear penalty for handball by Spurs' Cristian Romero - explained

- Shot hit Romero's arm
- VAR reviews but no penalty awarded
- Arm deemed in natural position
WHAT HAPPENED? Referee Michael Oliver chose to award United a corner on the field after the incident in the 26th minute. And while VAR reviewed the decision, play continued without the award of a penalty.
WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? While the case for a spot-kick seemed fairly obvious, it was likely adjudged that Romero wasn't in an unnatural position, and his proximity to Garnacho's strike convinced Oliver not to award a penalty. VAR saw no compelling evidence to overturn the on-field decision.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: How VAR is used has been been a contentious issue since its introduction in the Premier League. Referees chief Howard Webb was forced to issue an apology to Wolves on Monday night after VAR failed to award them a clear late penalty against United at Old Trafford.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SPURS AND UNITED: The two sides took a breath after a frenetic first half that somehow finished goalless despite an extraordinary miss from United skipper Bruno Fernandes.