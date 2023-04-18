Too many trophies! Lionel Messi gifts prestigious prize to fellow World Cup winner & PSG team-mate Leandro Paredes

Lionel Messi has won so many trophies in his stunning career that he is happy to give them away, with Leandro Paredes gifted one particular prize.

All-time great boasts enviable CV

Has been showered with awards

Team-mate rewarded after cheeky request

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the most decorated players to have ever graced a football field, with 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crown, a Copa America triumph and World Cup glory figuring prominently on his glittering roll of honour. Messi also has countless individual awards to his name, with one of those – the Liga 2020-21 Best Player award – passed on to fellow Argentina international and former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Paredes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While showing cameras around his house, Paredes – who is taking in a loan spell at Serie A giants Juventus this season – said of acquiring a prestigious award from Messi that sits alongside a signed ball from a World Cup success in Qatar: “He arrived in Paris, I asked him if he would give it to me and he gave it to me.”

WHAT NEXT? Paredes has previously revealed that Messi once wanted to “kill” him during a meeting between Barcelona and PSG in the Champions League, saying: “He got angry, because I had made a comment to my team-mates and he heard me, and he got angry. He became really angry. He f*cked me up. It was bad. He wanted to kill me and I wanted to go home. Now, when the conversation comes up, we talk about it and laugh, but he was really angry at the time - he wanted to kill me!” Any differences have clearly been put to one side, with Messi being linked with a return to Barcelona this summer as his contract in France runs down.