Timothy Weah joins Celtic on loan from PSG

Celtic have announced the six-month loan signing of Timothy Weah from Paris Saint-Germain.

The highly rated son of football legend George Weah has scored two goals in six first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 champions and becomes the Bhoys' second loan signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke.

More to follow...