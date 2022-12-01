Tiki-Taka breakers! Japan defeat Spain with just 17.7% possession to set World Cup record

Japan beat Spain 2-1 with only 17.7% possession on Thursday, setting a new World Cup record for a winning team since that data has been tracked.

Japan set World Cup record

Beat Spain 2-1

Finished top of Group E

WHAT HAPPENED? Japan executed their counter-attacking plan to perfection and scored twice despite barely touching the ball. They have now qualified to the last 16, along with Spain, at the expense of Germany and Costa Rica.

With 17.7% of the ball, Japan have won a World Cup game with the lowest possession figure in recorded WC history.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WTu4v4bTTd — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 1, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish national team have long been a side that thrives with the ball at their feet thanks to their possession-based style, but Japan showed an excellent game plan to counter that approach.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN?: After unexpectedly finishing top of Group E, Japan will face Croatia in the round of 16.