Thierry Henry pays tribute to Kevin de Bruyne after Man City star's thunderbolt vs Real Madrid: 'He's on a different planet'

Thierry Henry says Manchester City hero Kevin De Bruyne is "on a different planet" after his stunning equaliser at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? City found themselves a goal down courtesy of a screamer of equal calibre from Vinicius Junior, and were at risk of going two behind midway through the second period. But De Bruyne latched on to Ilkay Gundogan's assist from the edge of the box to lash home a thunderous effort and draw the scores level. Henry, who worked with the midfielder for over two years in his role as an assistant coach with the Belgium national team, lauded more than just his impeccable shooting ability.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I still think he’s the most important player in this team," Henry told CBS Sports after the match. "I’ve come across a lot of players, played with a lot of players, saw a lot of players, played against some of the greatest. I think Kevin, his brain is the best I’ve ever seen, the way he sees the game. Because his brain is in some places, I don’t know what he thinks about sometimes, you look at him and it’s almost like he’s not with us because he’s that good.

"Sometimes it can be a problem because you’re not on his level, but I think he’s the most clever player I’ve seen in my life. It’s just second to none, the way he thinks. Because I saw him for six years on and off with Belgium, you love the man a bit more, because I saw stuff he did in training and in games. He’s unbelievable. His brain, I’m still thinking about some stuff I’ve seen, he’s on a different planet and it wasn’t his best game tonight, but he delivered."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, where Erling Haaland had a rare off night, De Bruyne once again stepped up in the Champions League when his team needed him most. The City man also recorded an assist in their quarter-final second leg against Bayern, and got his name on the scoresheet in recent Premier League wins over Arsenal and Liverpool. De Bruyne had sat out City's last two domestic games due to injury, but the time off seems to have only revitalised the midfielder, as he enters frightening form going into the business end of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? Given his importance to City's bid for a maiden Champions League trophy, it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will select the Belgian for their upcoming Premier League matchup, which comes away at Everton on Sunday. The second leg of City's tie against Real will take place at the Etihad Stadium three days later.