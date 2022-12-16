Thiago admits he wants Liverpool to improve 'everything' when Premier League season resumes

Thiago Alcantara has urged Liverpool to improve everything in the second half of the season as they aim to salvage what has been a difficult campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having finished second in the Premier League last season, the Reds will spend Christmas all the way down in sixth place – 15 points behind league-leaders Arsenal. Thiago and his teammates have struggled for consistency domestically but they are still in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after his side's Dubai Super Cup victory over AC Milan, he said: "I think everything. As a football player, as now a Liverpool player and as a Liverpool fan, I think we have to improve everything. So, we have to achieve all trophies possible, we have start again the chase for first position – we know it’s tough – but we have other competitions as well so we are trying to chase everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Premier League looks out of reach, the Reds can redeem themselves in the Champions League. They lost the final last year to Real Madrid and now have to play the Spaniards again – this time they meet in the round of 16 which begins in February.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in Carabao Cup action on December 22 as they travel to play rivals Manchester City in the round of 16.