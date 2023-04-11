'They will take Kylian Mbappe away in an ambulance!' - Argentina & Lens defender Facundo Medina issues astonishing threat to PSG star ahead of Ligue 1 clash

Lens defender Facundo Medina has fired a warning to Kylian Mbappe ahead of his side's decisive Ligue 1 clash against PSG.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lens defender Medina has issued a warning to PSG forward Mbappe ahead of their Ligue 1 clash this weekend, saying he will treat the forward harshly. The 23-year-old made the sensational claims while appearing in an interview on Son Aviones' YouTube channel.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If Messi gets past me next week, I’ll grab him with the shirt or hug him," he began. "'Give me a hug, for the [World] Cup.'

"If Mbappe gets past me, they will take him away with an ambulance," the Argentine presumably joked, when asked what would he do if either of the two PSG forwards got past him during the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After 30 games and 69 points, PSG hold a six-point lead over second-placed Lens in the Ligue 1 table. However, having suffered back-to-back league defeats at home to Rennes and Lyon, Les Parisiens have given the chasing pack more than a sniff at the title, and the gap could be closed to just three points if they lose this weekend.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe and PSG will welcome Lens this Saturday, April 15, in what promises to be a riveting encounter.