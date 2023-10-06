Real Madrid have parted ways with an under-17 coach after he published a note thanking Barcelona, his former employer.

Madrid to let go of youth coach

Thanked Barcelona after employment from 2015-19

Set to take job at Leganes

WHAT HAPPENED? Adria Diaz, an assistant coach for Madrid's 'Juvenil C' side, is in line to be released from his role after writing a thank-you note to Barcelona, according to The Athletic. In the letter, Diaz dubbed Barca "the club of my dreams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The coach worked for Barcelona from 2015-2019 in a variety of youth roles. Madrid sources told The Athletic that Diaz is not being fired, and has instead opted to leave voluntarily for an opportunity at second-tier Leganes. Madrid will pay the entirety of his salary, after he penned a one-year contract in July.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid are yet to comment on the issue. Their senior side play against Osasuna on Saturday, where they will hope to pick up three valuable points in La Liga.