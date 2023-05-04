‘Thank you legend!’ - Man City forward Erling Haaland responds to Alan Shearer after breaking Premier League goal record

Erling Haaland responded to Alan Shearer's praise after the Manchester City forward set a new record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

Haalnd scored in City's win over West Ham

That was his 35th goal of the season

Sets new Premier League record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian forward created history in Manchester City's 3-0 win over West Ham by scoring the second goal of the match, which was his 35th strike in the league. The goal helped him overtake Shearer and Andy Cole to establish himself as the player with the most strikes in a single Premier League season, and the former Newcastle United player wasted no time congratulating him for the incredible feat.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gary Linker posted a tweet tagging Shearer which read: "A Premier League record for Erling Haaland. 35 goals. That’s nuts. Thoughts are with Alan Shearer at this difficult time.'"

In response, Shearer wrote, "Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best."

Haaland acknowledged the praise from Shearer and replied: "Thank you legend!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shearer created the record in the 1994-95 season playing for Blackburn Rovers. Whereas, Cole matched the feat a year earlier with Newcastle United, before leaving for Manchester United. Against the Hammers, it was Haaland's 51st strike of the season, and the forward will look to add more to his tally in the five games remaining in the league and a possible four more matches including the Champions League and the FA Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will return to action against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League.