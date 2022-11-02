'I don't like friendlies' - Ten Hag hoping Man Utd have 'competitive' World Cup break as Real Betis fixture confirmed

Erik ten Hag wants "really competitive" action for the players left in the Manchester United camp during the upcoming World Cup break.

Man Utd announce Real Betis match

But Ten Hag won't view it as friendly

Instead wants to hammer home his tactics

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United confirmed a second practice matches against Real Betis for early December, with a game against Cadiz already in the diary, and their manager has outlined what he will expect from players not on international duty.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ah, it's really competitive," said Ten Hag to the club's official website. "It's what I like. I don't like friendlies. You need tough games to be ready for the restart and that is what we are preparing there.

“It’s always good to get the sun, to get the e from the energy in and, of course, that is why it is obvious that we chose that area [in Spain]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has made progress in turning around Manchester United's fortunes, but there is still much work to do and he knows he needs to make use of every bit of time available. The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League with a game in hand over the two clubs directly above them (Newcastle and Tottenham). Previously, he discussed the importance of a strict development programme in December.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

A trip to Betis awaits.

And Jadon Sancho may be among those looking to make an impression on his manager if he isn't named to England's World Cup squad.

Ten Hag doesn't plan to take it easy on his players.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Before the World Cup break, Manchester United have games against Real Sociedad, Aston Villa (twice) and Fulham.