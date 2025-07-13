Superman film cast receives special Bahia x Puma commemorative shirt

The cast members of the upcoming Superman film were presented with a special edition Bahia x Puma jersey featuring a unique design

WHAT HAPPENED

The cast of the new Superman film received special commemorative shirts from a collaboration between Brazilian football club Bahia and sportswear manufacturer Puma.

The limited-edition jersey features a distinctive design with a blue front prominently displaying Superman's recognizable shield in the center. The back of the shirt is colored red, deliberately mirroring the superhero's iconic cape that has been a staple of the character since his creation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Bahia x Puma Superman shirt exemplifies the growing trend of football clubs engaging in partnerships with entertainment properties to expand their brand recognition. This collaboration follows similar initiatives where sports teams have created special merchandise tied to popular cultural phenomena.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The commemorative shirts will likely become collectors' items for both football enthusiasts and Superman fans. While created primarily to support the film's promotion, these jerseys may eventually be made available to the public as limited-edition merchandise.