'Sulemana does things you can't imagine' - Man Utd-linked wonderkid weighing up transfer options

The 19-year-old forward could move on from FC Nordsjaelland this summer, with Ajax, Lyon and Rennes among the clubs monitoring his progress

Ghanaian wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana is weighing up his options ahead of a potential transfer this summer, with Manchester United among those interested in the teenage forward

The 19-year-old, who has been compared to Neymar, has been attracting attention from all over Europe, but is yet to make a decision on his future.

Sulemana has been impressing at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland having come through the Right to Dream academy in his homeland, and he has caught the attention of the likes of United, Ajax and Rennes.

Who is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Sulemana was discovered at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, before being transferred to Nordsjaelland, and he signed his first professional contract with the Danish side in January 2020.

He is most comfortable on the left wing, but is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line and has established himself as one of the most dangerous dribblers in the Superliga.

He scored four goals in 13 appearances in his debut campaign in Denmark, and finished last season with 10 goals to his name.

His coach Flemming Pedersen compared him to Brazilian star Neymar due to his playing style, telling TV3 Sport in May: "We are talking about a player with potential on a par with Neymar, and maybe even more than that, because he is even faster."

Where could Sulemana move to?

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs who have scouted and continue to monitor the teenager, but Ajax appear to be favourites.

Sulemana could follow in the footsteps of his former team-mate and friend Mohammed Kudus, who signed for the Eredivisie champions in 2020. Lyon, Monaco, Rennes and Bayer Leverkusen are three other clubs who are reportedly interested in the teenager.

"It’s not our decision - it's Kamal’s decision as much as it’s ours," Nordsjaelland chairman, Tom Vernon, told Goal. "We get many bids for many players all of the time at FCN, and it’s really about when you feel ready to take your next step.

"He’s having a think about that and he understands what his options are."

'He does things that you can't imagine'

Vernon, a former Manchester United scout who founded the Right to Dream academy, has watched the forward’s career closely for years, and believes he does not get enough credit for how good he is.

"People think it’s just his speed that make him stand out, but it’s a combination of that and his tactical awareness, which maybe he doesn’t get enough credit for. Because he’s so fast, people just tend to look at his speed," Vernon said.

"But he’s tactically very aware and can play in multiple positions. Then there's his imagination in one-on-one and tight situations, similar to Dams (Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard), but he does things that you can’t imagine and haven’t been seen too often.

"As a winger or a lead attacker, he’s pretty unique."

