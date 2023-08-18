MPs call for street by Wembley Stadium to be renamed if England win Women's World Cup final

MPs deemed on Friday that a street near Wembley Stadium should be renamed to honour England's women's football team if they win the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the Lionesses prepare for their World Cup final against Spain on Sunday morning in Sydney, excitement is building in London. Liberal Democrat MPs proposed renaming a street near the historic site "Lionesses Lane."

WHAT THEY SAID: Twickenham MP Munira Wilson said: "Every visitor to Wembley Stadium should be reminded of the most successful English football team for a generation. Lionesses Lane would be a small but powerful tribute to stand the test of time and cement their legacy at the home of English football. The local council should seize the moment and make this happen."

"This team has already inspired young women and girls to take up the sport. I hope this year's Women's Super League is bigger than ever with more games held at the capital's main football grounds. We must make the most of this fantastic momentum."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England easily defeated Australia's Matildas with a score of 3-1 in the semi-finals earlier this week. The team is now set to challenge Spain on Sunday in their inaugural World Cup final, marking the country's first appearance in the final since 1966.

Spain, their opponents, will receive support from Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia, who are making the journey to Australia for the Sunday match. However, the British royal family members and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have decided not to attend.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses will face Jorge Vilda's Spain on Sunday morning at 11 am BST in a bid for both teams to win their first-ever win.