'It would be strange' - Nainggolan dismisses Inter exit rumours

Reports that the Belgian could be used as a makeweight to fund transfer activity this summer have been rejected by the man himself, who wants to stay

star Radja Nainggolan has dismissed reports he could be ready to leave San Siro after just a single season, while speaking of his excitement to work under new coach Antonio Conte.

The international was one of a number of eye-catching signings made by the Nerazzurri ahead of the 2018-19 season, joining from rivals .

Inter had hoped to challenge on domestic and international levels after that heavy recruitment but ultimately fell short, suffering early elimination from the while only securing fourth place in the league on the final day of the season ahead of rivals .

Coach Luciano Spalletti opted to stand down at the end of the season, and reports suggested that senior players like Nainggolan could follow him out of the door to fund new signings for Conte.

But the midfielder at least is determined to stay put and drive his team on to better things.

“I am not talking about the transfer market, I have always been on a team for many years and it would be strange if I left Inter after just one season," he explained to Sky Sport.

"I have a three-year contract so I am calm.

“Inter are a club that wanted me and they are trying to grow. I would like to grow with them, let’s see how it goes. I have always been happy where I have been.”

In Conte the Nerazzurri are gaining a coach with proven title-winning experience, having previously lifted the Scudetto with as well as a single Premier League title during his time at .

And Nainggolan is looking forward to working under the new man.

Article continues below

“In my career I have had many good coaches and many good people, but also less talented people and less good coaches," he added.

"I am someone who wants to win, so the club obviously decided to change the manager to improve.

"The management told me all about how good Conte is.”