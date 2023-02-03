Stones to miss Man City's games against Tottenham, Arsenal and RB Leipzig due to injury as Guardiola provides more positive Foden update

Manchester City will be without John Stones for some key games at home and in Europe but Phil Foden is set to return.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola has offered an update on Stones and confirmed he will miss the next month after sustaining a hamstring injury against Arsenal. The Manchester City boss also spoke about Foden and confirmed the England international is fit after a foot problem and could return next time out.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Stones] is three weeks, one month [out]," he told reporters. "Unfortunately, a lot of games. Managers complain about a lot of games. Comes from World Cup. A few weeks he will be back."

Guardiola was then asked if Foden would be available for Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham. "Yes I think so. He has trained well these last two days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has issues in defence with Stones missing and Joao Cancelo having completed a loan move to Bayern Munich. Man City also have a poor record against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Citizens have lost on all three visits and have yet to score at the north Londoners' new home.

WHAT NEXT? Man City take on Tottenham on Sunday just over two weeks after beating Antonio Conte's side 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.