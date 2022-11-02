Sporting Braga vs Malmo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Sporting Braga welcome Malmo to face them at Estádio Municipal de Braga in a Group D encounter.

The visitors are out of the running, but their hosts still have plenty on the line - and could yet stay in the competition if results go their way this week.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Braga vs Malmo date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting Braga vs Malmo Date: November 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Braga vs Malmo on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK N/A BT Sport App India SonyLIV N/A

Braga squad & team news

Third heading into the last round of fixtures, Braga's destiny looks set to be the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

But if they can win here and Union Berlin slip up elsewhere, they will find themselves staying in the second-tier competition instead.

Position Players Goalkeepers Matheus, Sá Defenders Gómez, Tormena, Niakaté, Saatçı, Sequeira, Oliveira, Rodrigues, Borja, Silva Midfielders Al-Musrati, Horta, Lainez, Račić, Gorby, Medeiros, Castro Forwards Gomes, Ruiz, Fernandes, Djaló, Horta, Banza, Falé, Vitinha

Malmo squad and team news

A tough time in Europe this season means Malmo are heading out, with no further continental football in store for them.

They will want to sign off with a final flourish however, so their hosts would be fools to expect an easy ride.