Spirits broken! Erik ten Hag planning brutal training regime for Man Utd stars in pre-season

In a bid to shake things up at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag is planning to conduct a fierce pre-season training camp.

Ten Hag to conduct intense training sessions

Want to work on stamina of his squad

Will start pre-season from next week

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager believes that his team can make a serious title challenge next season and is hoping to get the Red Devils off to a strong start to the new campaign by implementing rigorous training sessions during pre-season starting the first week of July, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman has reportedly instructed his staff at Carrington to keep everything ready by the start of July. He himself will be back in his office by next week. He will reportedly conduct four days of double training sessions where special attention will be given to building up the players' stamina. Staff at the club have reportedly dubbed the plans for pre-season 'hell week.'

WHAT THEY SAID: "Last summer Erik had players doing press-ups and other fitness forfeits to try and build spirit," a source told the tabloid. "This time it sounds like some might actually have their spirits broken!”

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Red Devils are yet to make a signing in the transfer market thus far as they have seen three bids for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea. Ten Hag plans to add a striker, midfielder and a goalkeeper to his squad this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Premier League giants are set to visit the USA for pre-season where they will face Wrexham, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Bilbao.