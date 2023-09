Quiz: Only a Spain superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

Who is this? Andoni Zubizaretta

Ricardo Zamora

Francisco "Paco" Buyo

Santiago Canizares Who is this? Joaquin

David Silva

David Villa

Fernando Llorente Who is this? Michel Salgado

Ivan Helguera

Carlos Marchena

Xabi Alonso Who is this? Emilio Butragueno

Julio Salinas

Santillana

Michel Who is this? Cesc Fabregas

Xavi

David Albeida

Juan Carlos Valeron Who is this? Luis Enrique

Fernando Hierro

Joseba Etxeberria

Gaizka Mendieta Who is this? Amancio Amaro

Paco Gento

Alfredo Di Stefano

Luis Suarez Who is this? Carles Puyol

Raul Albiol

Carlos Marchena

Abelardo Fernandez Who is this? (on the left) Manuel Sanchis

Santillana

Rafael Gordillo

Amancio Amaro Who is this? Fernando Morientes

Andres Iniesta

Joan Capdevila

Joaquin Who is this? Santi Cazorla

Pedro

Paco Alcacer

Isco Who is this? Raul

Fernando Morientes

Julen Guerrero

Alfonso Perez Who is this? Roberto Soldado

Alvaro Negredo

Fernando Torres

Juan Mata Who is this? Pepe Reina

Santiago Canizares

Francisco "Paco" Buyo

Iker Casillas Who is this? Jesus Navas

Jordi Alba

Sergio Ramos

Gerard Pique