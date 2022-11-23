Tiki-taka is back! Spain set incredible World Cup passing record against Costa Rica
- 537 successful passes in first 45 minutes
- Breaks Germany's record by more than 100
- Spain were 3-0 up by half-time
WHAT HAPPENED? Spain put on a vintage passing display that Costa Rica couldn't handle. They don't have the same expectations of the famous 2010 team that won the tournament, but it's becoming clear they could be a threat in Qatar.
537 - Most successful passes in the 1st half of a World Cup game (since 1966) :— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 23, 2022
🥇Spain v Costa Rica today - 537
🥈Germany v Japan today - 422
🥉Spain v Russia in 2018 - 395
Tiki-taka. #ESPCRC pic.twitter.com/QKbG4doCzE
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres supplied the first-half goals for Spain, allowing coach Luis Enrique to sub out his star names early in the second half to protect them from injury with the job already done.
WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? A desperate Germany, who lost to Japan, awaits Spain on Sunday.
