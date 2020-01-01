'Solskjaer is out of line' - Raiola hits back and reiterates Pogba is only committed to Man Utd until end of Euro 2020

The outspoken super agent has hinted that the France international could be on the move this summer, while biting back at the Red Devils’ manager

Mino Raiola says Paul Pogba is only committed to until after , when his options will be assessed again, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been branded “out of line” for suggesting that the international is owned by the Red Devils.

Another lively debate has been sparked around the World Cup-winning midfielder as questions continue to be asked of his long-term future at Old Trafford, with transfer talk dragging on through one window and into the next.

Raiola is considered to be fanning the flames with regular comments on a potential return to Italy, amid links to , or a big-money switch to a Spanish giant such as .

His influence on Pogba, while also now being the representative of Jesse Lingard, does not sit well with leading figures of United’s past and present, with Gary Neville among the latest to have spoken out against the so-called ‘super agent’.

Solskjaer has also said of the unwelcome gossip surrounding an £89 million ($116m) asset: “I've not spoken to Mino that is for sure. And, no, I haven't sat down and told Paul to tell Mino what he should say. Paul is our player and not Mino's.”

That comment drew a response from Raiola on social media in which the Italian said: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

“I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.

“But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.”

Raiola has now been asked about his intentions for Pogba once again, with it reiterated that the 26-year-old is not looking beyond working his way back to full fitness in time for this summer’s European Championship.

Raiola told talkSPORT: “He is only committed to Manchester United until after the European Championship.

“The only focus there is to get back as soon as possible into the team to help the team, and to have a good end of the season for Manchester United.

“He is committed to Manchester United only until the end of the European Championship, and then we will talk to the club if we need to.”

Raiola also responded once more to Solskjaer, with a man who boasts some of world football’s biggest personalities on his books eager to point out that he has not been stirring the pot when it comes to exit talk and merely offers a response to the questions he is asked.

“In all seriousness, I thought what Ole said was out of line. He took parts of sentences of an interview of mine, and acted offended that I was offering Pogba to other clubs without permission,” he added.

“I was asked if Paul would fancy , but he is focused on Manchester United.

“I have been asked if he likes Italy, and I am speaking as Mino Raiola. Am I not allowed to do that?

“Am I not allowed to talk about players I represent because they play for Manchester United, or Juventus, or ?”