Solskjaer: Anyone writing off De Gea is completely wrong

The Manchester United manager backed his goalkeeper as his battle with Dean Henderson continues

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says anyone writing off David de Gea is "completely wrong" as he backed the longtime Manchester United goalkeeper to continue to push Dean Henderson for that No. 1 spot.

De Gea is currently in quarantine at his home after returning from Spain, where he was allowed to travel to be with his partner for the birth of their first child, paving the way for Henderson to start on Sunday against West Ham.

Henderson has started each of the three games that De Gea has missed so far, allowing just one goal from those clashes with Crystal Palace, Manchester City and AC Milan.

Solskjaer on his goalkeeper battle

“David has been here for 10 years and he has been absolutely brilliant for us. He has pulled off save after save, season after season, at the highest level," Solskajer said.

“Dean is learning. Dean is getting better and better, he's improving. There is no such thing as an undisputed No 1 here. You have got to perform.

“I'm not blind. I have seen the media in the last couple of weeks, with people writing David off. That is completely wrong. David is a top, top goalkeeper.

“He was allowed to go home for the birth of his first kid and Dean has come in and performed really well. I am sure he will play well again."

Solskjaer added: “I'd rather have three very good goalkeepers rather than none – and I am in the very fortunate position that I have got two really top ones.

“It's a great position for me to be in and it's a great challenge for the two of them.

“They know they have to perform. They have to train well, give to the team and whichever one isn't playing has to support the other one from the bench. It's a good dynamic.”

De Gea's Man Utd history

The Spanish goalkeeper has come under scrutiny in recent months, despite a number of standout seasons at Old Trafford.

De Gea originally made the move to Manchester in 2011, and has been Man Utd's No. 1 ever since.

He's made 434 total appearances for the club, claiming a Premier League title, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup and a Europa League crown during his Man Utd tenure.

Henderson, meanwhile, returned to Old Trafford this summer after shining on loan at Sheffield United last season.

The English goalkeeper has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

