Soccer Aid 2024 squads: Who is playing for England & World XI?

All you need to know about Soccer Aid 2024 squads of England and World XI

Soccer Aid, the star-studded charity football match, returns in 2024 with another thrilling encounter between England and the World XI.

This annual event, organized to raise funds for UNICEF, combines the excitement of football with the allure of celebrities and former professional players. GOAL has everything you need to know about the squads representing England and the World XI in the upcoming match.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid was established in 2006 by singer Robbie Williams and actor Jonathan Wilkes. The event features a football match between teams of celebrities and former professional players from England and around the world. The primary goal is to raise money for UNICEF to help vulnerable children globally. Over the years, Soccer Aid has grown into a significant event in the football calendar, known for its competitive spirit and entertaining performances.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

Date: June 9, 2024 Kick-off time: TBC Venue: Stamford Bridge

Soccer Aid 2024 will be held at the Stamford Bridge on June 9, 2024. Kick-off time is yet to be certified.

Which players will be at Soccer Aid 2024?

The full roster of players for England and World XI at the Soccer Aid 2024 has not been confirmed. Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp and Robbie Williams are part of the coaching staff for England whereas Mauricio Pochettino and Jesus Perez will be in the World XI dugout. The players who have confirmed their participation are named in the table below.

Team Players England XI Jill Scott (c), Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier, Sam Thompson, Paddy McGuiness, David James, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Mo Farah, Jack Wilshere, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Steven Bartlett, Danny Dyer, Theo Walcott, Ellen White, Miniminter, Eddie Hearn, Sam Quek, Tom Hiddleston World XI Usain Bolt (captain), Maisie Adam, Tommy Fury, Livi Sheldon, Martin Compston, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Theo Baker, Jason Manford, Tony Bellew, Tion Wayne, Micheal Ward, Emmett J. Scanlan, Petr Čech, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra, Michael Essien, Mikel John Obi, Kaylyn Kyle, Kheira Hamraoui, Eden Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero, Olga García

Where to watch on TV and stream Soccer Aid 2024?

Soccer Aid 2024 will be broadcast live on ITV and STV in the UK. The match will also be available to stream live on ITVX and STV Player.

Region TV Live stream UK ITV, STV ITVX, STV Player

Who won Soccer Aid 2023?

Usain Bolt opened the scoring and Robbie Keane grabbed a brace as World XI beat England 4-2 in Soccer Aid 2023. Mauricio Pochettino was part of the coaching staff of the winning team last year. The game was played at Old Trafford on June 11, 2023.