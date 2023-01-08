Smash and grab! Abraham rescues toothless Roma as Milan loose ground on Napoli at Serie A summit

Roma were heading for defeat at San Siro before a late Tammy Abraham strike saved a point and pegged Milan back in the Serie A title race.

Kalulu and Pobega put Milan 2-0 up

Ibanez pulled one back late on

Abraham equalised in 93rd minute

TELL ME MORE: Milan's early dominance was rewarded on the half-hour mark, when Pierre Kalulu got on the end of a Sandro Tonali corner to score his first league goal of the season. Roma assistant manager Salvatore Foti was on the touchline in the absence of Jose Mourinho, who completed his two-match suspension, and saw the Giallorossi struggle to react after falling behind, with Milan's pressure eventually telling when second-half substitute Tommasso Pobega latched onto Rafael Leao's pass to make it 2-0. Pobega's goal seemed to awaken the visitors, though, and Ibanez pulled one back with a bullet header on 87 minutes. Roma then won a free-kick in stoppage time and Abraham reacted quickest to turn home after a smart save from Nemanja Matic's header, rescuing a point for his side after a toothless offensive display for much of the match.

THE MVP: Like the rest of his team for the opening 80 minutes or so, Tammy Abraham was relatively isolated at San Siro, with little by the way of clear-cut chances as Roma looked destined to fall to their fifth defeat of the season. The former Chelsea striker showed his predatory instincts remain as sharp as ever when it mattered, though, saving a vital point at the death and pulling his side to within three points of Inter in the race for Champions League qualification.

THE BIG LOSER: Abraham's late strike papered over the cracks of a disappointing Roma display, with Argentine frontman Paulo Dybala standing out as a weak link. The World Cup winner failed to threaten for most of the match and even missed a guilt-edged opportunity in the first half when the ball hit his standing foot from close range. Dybala will have to do a lot more in the coming matches if Roma are to stay in contention for a top-four finish amid a lack of depth in attacking positions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN & ROMA? Milan's concession of two late goals sees them slip to third in the league behind Juventus, and they are now seven points adrift of leaders Napoli, while Roma remain sixth. Both sides are back in action in the Coppa Italia in mid-week, with Milan and Roma facing Torino and Genoa, respectively.

