Big call! Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes crunch decision on Erik ten Hag's future at Man Utd ahead of proposed 25% takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to back Erik ten Hag once he becomes a minority owner of Manchester United, although the manager will lose some powers.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe is ready to put his faith in Ten Hag once he completes his purchase of a 25% stake in the club. However, according to i, Ratcliffe will bring in experts to handle transfer operations and leave the Dutch manager to focus on coaching.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since becoming United manager in 2022, the Dutch coach has had a large say in the club's transfer business. The likes of Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are among players Ten Hag asked United to sign, but all are yet to convince at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG AND UNITED? Ten Hag is under pressure following United's rocky start to the season. However, despite the impending arrival of a new minority owner, his position looks safe for now.