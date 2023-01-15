Which shirt number will Mudryk wear for Chelsea? £89m man takes No.15 previously worn by Drogba, Salah & De Bruyne

Chelsea have revealed the shirt number that Myhailo Mudryk will be handed following his £89 million ($109m) transfer from Shakhtar Donestk.

Ukraine international joined in big-money deal

Has signed a long-term contract

Handed jersey worn by some notable names

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international winger has become the latest big-money signing at Stamford Bridge, with a stunning eight-and-a-half-year contract committed to in west London. Chelsea fended off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal in order to land Mudryk, with the Blues hoping that they will be the ones to benefit from the 22-year-old’s undoubted potential.

WHICH SHIRT NUMBER WILL MUDRYK WEAR? Chelsea’s latest addition was presented to the Stamford Bridge faithful during a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, with it confirmed at that time that he will be inheriting the No.15 jersey.

WHO HAS PREVIOUSLY HAD THAT NUMBER? Mudryk is following in the footsteps of Kurt Zouma when it comes to wearing No.15 at Chelsea, with the French defender the last man to fill that shirt for the Blues. There have, however, been some notable names to take that position on the Blues’ squad list. Didier Drogba took said jersey following his arrival in 2004, while Florent Malouda wore it when becoming a Champions League winner. Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne also donned No.15 during their forgettable stints at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mudryk is now waiting on a competitive debut for Chelsea, with the Blues set to be back in Premier League action next Saturday when they take in a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls Liverpool.