Patience is a virtue! Sheikh Jassim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepared to wait it out to complete Manchester United takeover as Glazer family continue to drag out sale process

Brendan Madden
Glazers Ratcliffe Jassim splitGetty/GOAL
Manchester United U17Premier League

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are prepared to wait it out as the Glazer family continue to drag out their potential sale of Manchester United.

  • Sale process announced last November
  • Uncertainty if Glazers will sell
  • Frontrunners prepared to wait

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, neither of the two leading bidders has put a deadline on the sale of the club. Sources close to Sheikh Jassim have intimated doubts as to whether the Glazer family intend to sell the club, while representatives of Ratcliffe appear more confident a sale will eventually take place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since announcing the sale of the club last November, the Glazer family have dragged out the sale process, with extended rounds of bidding causing some interested parties to withdraw and some to speculate whether the family even want to sell the club. While bids of around £6 billion ($7.5bn) have been tabled, reports have suggested the Glazers are now eyeing a final price in the region of £10bn ($12.5bn).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Glazers Manchester United 2016Getty ImagesSir Jim RatcliffeGettySheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al ThaniQib.com.qa

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? There will doubtless be a large helping of anti-Glazer sentiment on show when United take on Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

179572 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 47%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
179572 Votes

Editors' Picks