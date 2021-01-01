Shaw saluted for climbing off Man Utd ‘scrap heap’ as Ferdinand claims left-back was ‘a broken man’

The former Red Devils defender has hailed the efforts of an England international that appeared to been “discarded” by Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw has been hailed for climbing off the “scrap heap” at Manchester United, with Rio Ferdinand admitting that a left-back who was “absolutely discarded” by Jose Mourinho appeared to be a “broken man” at one stage.

The England international was publicly criticised by a Portuguese coach during the most testing period of his spell at Old Trafford.

An ambitious character never shied away from the challenge of proving himself, though, and is now an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans as undoubted potential is unlocked at 25 years of age.

What has been said?

Former United defender Ferdinand, who knows all about the pressure of performing under the brightest of spotlights in Manchester, has told Vibe With Five: “We have to look at where he has come from by the way.

“This was a kid who was broken down mentally, it seemed, it looked like he was on the scrap heap at United.

“Jose Mourinho when he was there, absolutely discarded him. The kid was a broken man.

“He has come back from the depths to now being one of the most important players at Man United in the way that they’re playing. You have to commend him for that.”

Shaw’s record in 2020-21

Solskjaer snapped up Brazilian full-back Alex Telles during the summer of 2020, with added competition for places sought at Old Trafford.

Shaw has fended off that threat to his spot in United’s starting XI to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

He has taken in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, with Telles restricted to just 16.

Shaw’s game has been taken to new heights with a prominent role nailed down, with one goal and six assists contributed to the collective cause.

The bigger picture

Shaw has admitted to finding the going tough during Mourinho’s reign at United, but he never lost faith in his ability.

That show of character is now being rewarded, with there still plenty left to play for in 2021.

The Red Devils are chasing down a top-four finish in the Premier League alongside bids for FA Cup and Europa League glory.

There is also a European Championship to aim towards this summer, with Shaw coming back into England contention after an enforced spell in the international wilderness.

