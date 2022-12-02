Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri matches Ronaldo & Messi record with World Cup goal against Serbia
- Scored opener against Serbia
- Has now scored in last three World Cups
- Only Messi & CR7 have also achieved the feat
WHAT HAPPENED? Shaqiri demonstrated he still possesses a wand of a left foot as he slotted home Switzerland's opener against Serbia, matching football's ultimate GOATs, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in the process.
Xherdan Shaqiri!!! 💪— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2022
Switzerland take the lead against Serbia 🇨🇭#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vMRQzOWO9y
SHAQIRI SCORES FOR SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022
As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are moving on to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/UveYxb5IFW
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having also netted for Switzerland at World Cup 2014, against Honduras, and in 2018, against Serbia, Shaqiri became only the third player to score in each of the last three editions of the World Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR SHAQIRI? Should Switzerland hold on for the win, Shaqiri and his team-mates can look forward to a last-16 tie against Portugal.
Editors' Picks
- Ghana Player Ratings: Partey, Ayew brothers fail to sparkle as Blacks Stars lose to Uruguay
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- World Cup 2022: ‘Gyan can rest now’ – Fans turn heat up on Andre Ayew after awful penalty against Uruguay
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan