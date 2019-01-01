Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After making a controversial passage through to this stage of the competition, Barca will have to step up a gear

Barcelona are seeking to win the Copa del Rey for a record 31st time and will face Sevilla in the quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

The Catalans have made a winning start to 2019, most recently grabbing a 3-1 victory against Leganes on Sunday thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, carrying them five points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Sevilla, meanwhile, find themselves fourth in the Primera Division and 13 points behind the reigning champions, with victory in the Copa del Rey now their best hope of silverware this term.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Sevilla squad Goalkeepers Soriano, Vaclik Defenders Gomez, Kjaer, Wober, Carrico, Mercado, Escudero, Arana Midfielders Amadou, Banega, Vidal, Navas, Sarabia, Vazquez, Mesa Forwards Promes, Ben Yedder, Andre Silva

Sevilla are troubled by a number of injury problems to fringe players. Joris Gnagnon is missing from the defence, Maxime Gonalons is absent from the midfield and attacker Nolito is also out.

Munir El Haddadi will not be able to feature against his former side due to a knock.

They have, meanwhile, been tipped to field a stronger XI to face Barca, having used their fringe players in the competition up until now.

Possible Sevilla starting XI: Soriano; Mercado, Kjaer, Gomez; Navas, Sarabia, Banega, Vazquez, Escudero; Ben Yedder, Andre Silva.

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Miranda, Gonzalez, Chumi Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom

Barcelona have confirmed that they will rest Messi and Sergio Busquets for this encounter.

Additionally, Samuel Umtiti, Rafinha and Dembele are out injured. The latter picked up an ankle problem against Leganes and faces two weeks out.

Jeison Murillo is banned, meanwhile, and new signing Kevin-Price Boateng comes into the squad, with Arsenal-linked Denis Suarez left out.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Rakitic, Arthur; Malcom, L. Suarez, Coutinho.

Match Preview

Barcelona have enjoyed a successful January period so far, winning four of their five fixtures across all competitions and scoring 12 goals in the process.

Valverde's men are still on course for the treble, but their future in this year's Copa del Rey competition was thrown into doubt after their 4-2 aggregate victory against Levante in the last 16.

Levante accused Barca of fielding an illegible player during the first leg , which the Valencia-based club won 2-1, but their appeal was rejected by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Valverde's side are now free to continue their campaign against Sevilla in the quarter-finals, but Levante are still fighting their case in the meantime, turning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue their appeal.

Spanish defender Chumi was the player in question, who Levante allege shouldn't have played a part in the first leg due to picking up five yellow cards this season for Barca's 'B' team.

The Blaugrana have not let the ongoing legal dispute distract them on the pitch, though, with their latest triumph against Leganes marking their 14th win from their first 20 La Liga games this term .

Barca are in pole position to retain the title this season, holding a strong lead at the top of the table, while Sevilla are fighting to secure the final Champions League spot.

Pablo Machin's men looked capable of mounting a realistic challenge for the Liga crown this term, but they have fallen away recently, with only one win in their last five.

Despite their league woes, however, Sevilla saw off Athletic Bilbao comfortably in the Copa del Rey last-16 and they will now target a huge upset against the defending champions.