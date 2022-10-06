Serie A all-time top scorers: Piola, Totti, Del Piero & players with over 150 goals

The top tier in Italian football has been graced by some iconic finishers down the years, with many joining an exclusive club of centurions

Serie A used to be home to some of the world's most elite attacking talents during its golden era. Some of the greatest goalscorers of all time have ever graced Italian top-flight pitches league, with many of them registering over 150 goals.

From Silvio Piola to Francesco Totti and from Gunnar Nordahl to Alessandro Del Piero, we have seen longevity and ruthlessness in front of goal for decades.

Who, though, forms part of this exclusive club of 150 goals and in what order do they sit on the all-time chart?

GOAL takes a look…

Who is the Serie A’s all-time top goalscorer?

The late Piola is widely regarded as one of the best Italian players of all time and his goal tally of 274 goals is the highest in Italian top-division history.

The Italian played for four teams during his time and sits at the top of all-time goalscoring charts for three of them (Pro Vercelli, Lazio and Novara). He is also the Italian with the most goals scored in all competitions with 364 in his 24-year career.

He was part of the Italian squad that won the 1938 World Cup and was posthumously inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

AFP

Roma and Italy legend Totti is the only other player with 250+ goals to his name. He is the top goalscorer and leading appearance maker for Roma, making 786 appearances for the club while scoring 316 goals during his time spanning over 24 years.

Sweden legend Nordahl sits third on the list with 225 goals to his name in 291 appearances, at a rate of 0.77 goals per game, the best in the league's history. He won the top scorer award five times during his seven year spell with AC Milan and scored a whooping 210 goals for the Rossoneri.

Giuseppe 'Peppino' Maezza and Jose Altafini are both tied on 4th place with 216 goals a piece. Meazza is one of the only three Italians to have won two World Cups, whereas Altafini is the fifth-youngest player to have reached the 100 goal mark in Serie A, doing so at just 24 years of age.

Antonio Di Natale and Roberto Baggio are the only two other players with over 200 goals scored in the history of the competition. Di Natale is the highest goalscorer for Udinese and is also their leading appearance maker, while Baggio was the first ever to be inducted in Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rank Player Goals Club(s) 1 Silvio Piola 274 Pro Vercelli, Lazio, Juventus, Novara 2 Francesco Totti 250 Roma 3 Gunnar Nordahl 225 Milan, Roma 4 Giuseppe Meazza 216 Inter, Milan, Juventus 4= Jose Altafini 216 Milan, Napoli, Juventus 6 Antonio Di Natale 209 Empoli, Udinese 7 Roberto Baggio 205 Fiorentina, Juventus, Milan, Bologna, Inter, Brescia 8 Kurt Hamrin 190 Juventus, Padova, Fiorentina, Milan, Napoli 9 Giuseppe Signori 188 Foggia, Lazio, Sampdoria, Bologna =9 Alessandro Del Piero 188 Juventus =9 Alberto Gilardino 188 Piacenza, Hellas Verona, Parma, Milan, Fiorentina, Genoa, Bologna, Palermo, Empoli, Pescara

How many players have scored 150 or more Serie A goals?

There are 27 players to have hit the coveted 150-goal mark in Serie A history.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile is the active player with most goals scored with 186.

Fabio Quagliarella, who sits just behind legendary Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta, is another intriguing name on the list with 181. The Sampdoria forward won the league's golden boot award in 2018-19 season, where he scored in 11 consecutive games and finished the season with 26 goals.

Getty

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently joined the elite list in his second stint at AC Milan.

Rank Player Goals Club(s) 12 Ciro Immobile 187 Juventus, Genoa, Torino, Lazio 13 Gabriel Batistuta 183 Fiorentina, Roma, Inter 14 Fabio Quagliarella 181 Sampdoria, Udinese, Juventus, Torino, Napoli, Ascoli 15 Giampiero Boniperti 178 Juventus 16 Amedeo Amadei 174 Roma, Inter, Napoli 17 Giuseppe Savoldi 168 Atalanta, Bologna, Napoli 18 Giuglielmo Gabetto 164 Juventus, Torino 19 Roberto Boninsegna 164 Varese, Cagliari, Inter, Juventus 20 Luca Toni 157 Vincenza, Brescia, Palermo, Fiorentina, Roma, Genoa, Juventus, Hellas Verona 20 Gigi Riva 156 Legnano, Cagliari =20 Roberto Mancini 156 Bologna, Sampdoria, Lazio =20 Filippo Inzaghi 156 Parma, Atalanta, Juventus, Milan 24 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 155 Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan =24 Luis Vinicio 155 Napoli, Vincenza, Bologna, Inter Milan =24 Carlo Reguzzoni 155 Pro Patria, Bologna 27 Istvan Nyers 153 Inter, Roma =27 Hernan Crespo 153 Parma, Lazio, Inter, Milan, Genoa

Current Italy manager Roberto Mancini, also features on the list, scoring 156 goals during his time at Sampdoria. He sits in the elite company of another legendary striker in Filippo Inzaghi. Inzaghi also holds the record for most hat-tricks in Serie A history (10).

Legendary Argentine strikers Hernan Crespo and Batistuta both feature on the list with 153 and 183 goals respectively.

Crespo was the world's most expensive player in 2000 when he joined Lazio from Parma and he finished the subsequent season as the competition's top goalscorer.

Batistuta's exploits with Fiorentina earned him a reputation of an incredible goalscorer and he is still their record top goalscorer in Serie A history.