Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona! Xavi fails to convince legendary midfielder to sign new contract amid MLS links

- Busquets to be free agent
- Told Barca he won't return
- MLS a potential next step
WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary midfielder informed Barcelona of his decision on Tuesday, according to Marca, in a confirmation of what many team-mates expected to happen. The Blaugrana's almost-completed title run in La Liga gives him the chance to go out on a high. He is said to be wary of leaving too far past his prime, when his reputation at Camp Nou might be smudged by a late-career decline.
Xavi reportedly wanted Busquets to stay but the club could not offer him an acceptable contract proposal, which didn't help the coach's argument for the player to re-sign.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets could now draw summer interest from MLS, where he's long been expected to finish his career. Former team-mate Lionel Messi, set to be out of contract at PSG, could also make the move to America with Inter Miami interested in him.
WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? A formal public announcement could come soon, as Barcelona will want to honour Busquets at Camp Nou before he departs.